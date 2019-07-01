DAYTON — Kenneth C. Olden, age 68 of Dayton, formerly of Troy, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Widows Home of Dayton.

He was born April 7, 1951 in Troy to the late Jesse and Deloris (Huggins) Olden.

Kenneth is survived by his daughters Diamonds Alexander of Dayton, Mercedes Olden of Dayton, and Lisa Schoyer of Sidney, son Shane Olden of California, grandchildren Tara, Kara, Katie, Derrick, Alicia, LaFerris, and Madison, sisters Yvonne Croft of Dayton, Marilyn Olden of Cincinnati, and Lisa Taylor of Piqua, as well as brother Jesse Olden of Troy.

He was preceded in death by his wife Diana L. Olden, who passed in 2002.

Kenneth's hobbies included sports and music, and he was an avid Cincinnati Reds baseball fan. He worked as a construction worker for many years.

A funeral service will be held 12:00PM Friday, July 5, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Elder Clarence Stafford officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00AM-12:00PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .