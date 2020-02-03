TROY — Kenneth C. Young, age 74, of Troy passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at .

He was born June 30, 1945 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Marie (Rinehart) Young.

Kenneth is survived by his life partner Dennise Cochran; one son, Steve (Julie) Young of Troy; one daughter Rachel (Kyle) Leis of New Carlisle; one sister and brother-in-law Vera (Gary) Kuaile of Bellefontaine; nine grandchildren Carter and Casey Leis, Katelynn, Ashton, and Caden Young, Jack Collins, Maxwell and Lily Berning, and Logan Cochran; two great-grandchildren, Kennedi and Olivia Taylor; one nephew and three nieces.

Kenneth was preceded in death by one sister, Emma Wampler.

Kenneth was a 1964 graduate of Logan Hills High School. He attended Miami Jacobs Business College, Sinclair Community College and ITT Technical Institute. He was a U.S. Army National Guard Veteran (1965-1971) and served during the Vietnam Era. He retired in 2000 from ITT Industries in Springfield, Ohio.

He was or had been a member of Troy Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Troy Jaycees, Troy Eagles #971, Troy Moose Lodge #2695, The Tall Club, Professional Ski Instructors Association, Dayton Legends Softball Organization, and Dayton Ski Club. Kenneth had been a ski instructor at Mad River Mountain in Zanesfield for over 20 years.

Kenneth loved spending time with his grandchildren, skiing, and playing softball.

The funeral service will be held at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home in Troy on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with Burl Ridgeway officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery with military service by the Vietnam Memorial Honor Guard of Troy.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .