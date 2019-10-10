Kenneth Leo Baumgardner Sr., age 72, died October 9, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, OH.

He was born June 11, 1947 in Greenville, OH to the late Charles and Evelyn (Keller) Baumgardner.

He retired from BF Goodrich in Troy.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife of 41 years, Wilma (Holbrook) Baumgardner; sister, Donna Jean Beverly; & brother, Charles "Chuck" Baumgardner.

Kenneth is survived by 1 son, Kenneth L. Baumgardner Jr (Melissa) of New Paris, OH; 1 daughter, Wendy L. Courtney (Robert) of Villa Rica, GA; 3 grandchildren, Bradley Fugate of Villa Rica, GA, Zachary Baumgardner (Kelsey) of Lynn, IN, & Olivia Baumgardner of Richmond, IN; 3 sisters, Janet Cissner of Georgia, Ruthanna Holsapple of Bradford, OH & Charleen (George) York of Ft Myers Beach, FL.; and one brother, Rex Baumgardner (Sherri) of Union City, OH.

Private services will be held at the discretion of the family.