ENGLEWOOD — Ketsel Howard, age 85, of Englewood, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Versailles Rehab and Health Center. He was born October 15, 1934 to the late Beecher & Hattie (Whitt) Howard in Elliott County, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife Carol (Stout) Howard in 2013 and brother Kenny Howard. He will be missed and remembered by his loving children Lisa (Andy) Howard-Welch of Jacksonville, FL, and Todd (Tammy) Howard of West Milton; grandchildren Juliet Howard-Welch, Amanda (Jonny) Stewart, and Matthew Howard; great grandchildren Lily & Damien Stewart and siblings Billy (Elizabeth) Howard, Eddie Howard, Janice Patterson, Betty Wright, and Gloria (Dean) McCord. Ketsel worked as tool maker for Precision Gauge & Tool and was a small business owner with his wife Carol of Dance-N-Things. He loved traveling especially out West with Carol and loved the outdoors. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. Online memories of Ketsel may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.