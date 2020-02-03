TROY — Kevin A. Snook, age 37, of Troy, OH, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at home.

Kevin was born on July 15, 1982 in Troy to the late James Snook and Terry (Welbaum) Snook.

Kevin is survived by his sons: Aaron Snook and Kevin Jr.; brothers: Matthew J. (Tiffany) Snook and Jason E. Snook, both of Troy.

Service will be held at 2PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Guy Welbaum and Pastor Michael Oldham officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riverside – Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities School, 1625 Troy-Sidney Road, Troy, Ohio 45373 or RT Industries, 110 Foss Way, Troy, Ohio 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.