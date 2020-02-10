TIPP CITY — Kim Rae Wilson, age 61 of Tipp City, OH passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born May 28 1958, in Columbus Ohio, to her parents Howard James Wilson Jr. & Mary Lou (Kruskamp) Wilson.

Kim enjoyed life-long learning and graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 1976, followed by earning multiple degrees and an MBA. She led a rewarding career in Marketing and Management for 30 years and truly loved what she did.

She was a member of the Tipp City United Methodist Church and volunteered through Tipp Monroe Community Services.

She exuded passion in all facets of her life and her generosity was well-known. She loved to "pay it forward" and was known at the Troy Starbucks as the "Starbucks Fairy". Her only request to the recipient was to pass the kindness along.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving family: her parents; her children, Chelsea (Carabin) and Timothy Schneider, Ashton (Carabin) and Matthew Gordon; five grandchildren, Kenna and Jameson "Blaise" Schneider, Caroline, George "Shepard", and Peter Gordon; her brother, Howard Wilson III (Skip) and sister-in-law, Lucy Wilson; and dear friends, Angela DeCloedt, Tanda Garner, Debbie Eisnaugle, and many others. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Minne Gordon and great-grandmothers, Loretta (Wolfe) Wilson and Thelma (Kruskamp) Scott.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Friday, February 14, 2020 at Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W Main St, Tipp City, OH with interment following at the Tipp City Maple Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Tipp City United Methodist Church.

Donations may be made in loving memory of Kim to the Pink Ribbon Girls, 15 S. Second St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, OH.