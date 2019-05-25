Troy Daily News

Kristina D. Barhorst

Service Information
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH
45356
(937)-773-3161
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
View Map
Obituary
PIQUA — Kristina D. Barhorst, 66, of Piqua, passed away at 11:43 p.m. Thursday, May, 23, 2019 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born October 19, 1952 in Sidney to Norma (Short) and late Eugene Durnell. She married Bernie Barhorst on August 23, 1975 in Newport and he survives.

Other survivors include three sons, Michael (Christina) Barhorst of Troy, Jeremy Barhorst of Troy, and Nicholas Barhorst of Piqua; seven grandchildren, Kayla, Kiayla, David, Kardel, Ethan, Quinn, and Harper, all at home; one sister, Sherry Deitering of Sidney; a brother-in-law, Jim (Connie) Barhorst; and four sisters-in-law, Judy Deloye, Mary Looker, Dorothy Roberts, and Anne Barhorst. She was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Durnell; and four brothers-in-law, John Deitering, John Barhorst, Robert Barhorst, and Darrell Roberts.

Kristina was a 1970 graduate from Houston High School. She was a wonderful homemaker for her three sons and retired from Sears after 20 years. Her hobbies included spending time with all of her grandchildren, and gambling, especially the Blazing 7's quarter slots.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Houston Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
