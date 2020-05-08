Larry A. "Buck" Buchanan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPRINBORO — Larry A. "Buck" Buchanan, age 66, of Springboro, OH, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at home. He was born in Piqua, OH, on November 28, 1953, to the late Betty F. (Harrison) and Herbert Buchanan. He attended Bowling Green State University; and pitched baseball in the Philadelphia Phillies Minor Leagues. Buck owned and operated Buckeye Elite Lawn Care for 17 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, whom he lovingly called "Poppy". He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Jearldine L. "Jeri" (Shores) Buchanan; his daughter, Katie Buchanan; and his son, Ben Buchanan; his grandchildren Hannah and Max Selk; his step-children, Kenneth (Diana) Sese, Dan (Caitlin) Sese, and Jen Sese; 3 step-grandchildren, Maddison, Jacob and Asher; and his sister, Sandy Herrman. Due to COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The family would like to express a sincere thank you to their customers for their many years of loyalty; and want to share with them that the same quality of service and tradition will continue for many years to come. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 9, 2020
Rest In Peace Uncle Buck. Ill always remember your passion for sports and family. Youll be missed, but I know you and Dad are hanging out together already just like the old days. Ill miss your laugh and Ohio accent. Love you!
Heather Rickett
Family
May 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Dalton
May 8, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. He is part of many memories growing up in Piqua. Thoughts and prayers to your family.
Pam Hampson
Friend
May 6, 2020
My most sincere condolences to Jeri and the family. Larry was my best friend from 1st grade until graduation. You will always be a part of some of the best memories of my life. I will miss you!! It was so good to see you at the class reunion and on your boat a couple of years ago. Rest in peace!!!-------The BIg-"H"
Bob Hartzell
Friend
May 6, 2020
Condolences to the family. Knew Buck from High School.
Suzann (Smith) Flinn
Friend
May 6, 2020
So very sad to read this news. My deepest sympathy to his wife, Katie & Benjamin. We had so many great times in high school. Buck was a great guy!
Judy Smith- Seipel
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved