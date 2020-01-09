FAIRBORN — Larry E. Hickey, 62, of Fairborn passed away at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born September 1, 1957 to the late Walter and Pauline (Lawson) Hickey.

He is preceded in death by his long time partner, Sheila Oakley, who preceded him in death December 18, 2015.

Survivors include three daughters, Mandy (David Johnson) Hickey, Kristy (William) Steaveson, and Jennifer (John Zirkle) Hickey, all of Anderson, Indiana; one stepson, David (Jenny) Oakley of New Carlisle; one stepdaughter, Christine (Christopher) Schweitzer of Huber Heights; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dan (Kim) Hickey of Piqua and Walter (Vena) Hickey Jr. of De Graff; and one sister, Norma (James) Durham of Williamsburg, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Elaine Werling; and two sisters, Sidney Sebastian and during birth, Margaret.

Mr. Hickey worked at the former Terry's Cafeteria and than as a machinist for Tetramold.

He was an honorary member of the #9684 in Medway.

He enjoyed whittling wood, fishing, being an all around handyman, and spending time with his grandchildren.

A service to honor his life will start at 10:30 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Sebastian officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 am at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.