PIQUA — Larry L. Adams, age 75, of Piqua, OH, went to be with the Lord at 6:50 PM on Saturday June 29, 2019 in his residence.

He was born November 5, 1943 in Piqua, OH to the late Roy L. and Mildred E. (Vornbrock).

He married Judith "Judy" E. Burns on December 2, 1961 in Piqua, OH. She survives.

Larry is survived by one son: Jeffrey Adams, Piqua, OH; one daughter and son-in-law: Julie and Walter DeBrosse, Piqua, OH; one brother and sister-in-law: Richard and Judy Adams, Piqua, OH; three grandchildren: Tara (Brian) Carter, Bobby (Heather) Tilton, and Marissa Adams; two great-grandchildren: Emma Carter and Grant Carter. He was preceded in death by one son: Jon Adams, two sisters: Norma Jean Adams and Phyllis Hall.

Larry was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Morgan's Men Association, and Civil War Trust. He retired from Piqua Aerovent after 24 years of service. Larry was an avid Ohio State and Cleveland Browns football fan. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing, hunting, hiking, and camping. Larry and Judy had a Bed and Breakfast on Kelleys Island in Lake Erie, Ohio for 5 years.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday July 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Brian Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Family will receive friends Friday 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the 2808 Reading Road Cincinnati, OH 45206 or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373.

