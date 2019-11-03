Troy Daily News

COVINGTON — Larry Michael Rosengarten, age 70 of Covington, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home.

Larry was born in Coldwater, Ohio on January 13, 1949 to the (late) Florian & Martha (Grisez) Rosengarten; attended Covington High School; was a truck driver for 45 years, retiring from Clopay with 27 years of service and had previously driven for Westerville Creamery, Covington; worked for Family Farm & Home, Piqua; was recipient of the "Truck Driver Of The Year" in 2009 for the State of Ohio; enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping; was a gardener and loved growing plants in his greenhouse; and was a very hard worker. Preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Harper Weaver; and four brothers Jerry, Robert, Jim, & Tom Rosengarten.

Larry is survived by his wife of 41 years, Judy R. (Hollopeter) Rosengarten; three children, Mike & Angie Rosengarten of Piqua, Casey Rosengarten of Troy, Julie & Brad Weaver of Chillicothe; eight grandchildren, Phillip Rosengarten, Samantha Rosengarten, Michael Rosengarten, Amanda Rosengarten, Troy & wife, Taylor Rosengarten, Preston Weaver, Piper Weaver, Kai Weaver; three step-grandchildren, Michael & wife, Jill Ruchty, David & wife, Rachel Ruchty, Christopher Ruchty; two great-grandchildren, Olivia Deiters, Brantley Deiters; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Marlene & Jim Dapore of Tipp City, Jeanette & Dave Cox of Indian Beach, FL, Susie Bodiker & Rob of Houston, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington. Interment Greenville Creek Cemetery, Bradford. Visitation will be 10:00 AM Saturday until time of service.

If desired, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County or Covington Outreach Association.

