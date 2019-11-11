PIQUA — Larry R. Grube, age 74, of Piqua, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

He was born October 21, 1945 in Springfield & had many fond memories of being raised on his grandparent's farm; a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War; worked as an electrician; enjoyed the outdoors; & loved having his grandkids around.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry & Susan Grube; 4 brothers, Kenneth, Roger, Harry & Terry; & sister, Betty.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sharon (Schmidt) Grube; 5 sons, Paul (Cyndi) Grube of Troy, Brian Grube of Piqua, Timothy (Natalie) Grube of Tipp City, Matthew Grube of Cincinnati, Scott Grube of Vandalia; daughter, Leslie Grube of Cincinnati; 9 grandchildren, Zachary & Nicholas Meyer, Megan & Alyx Grube, Noah Ketron, Tiallie & Zane Fowler, Isabelle & Liam Grube; brothers, Carl Grube, Gary Stiver both of Jackson Center & Tom (Carol) Stiver, of Sidney; sisters, Shirley Valandingham of Jackson Center & Nancy Pike of Sidney; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 11 am at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.