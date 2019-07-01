PIQUA — Laura R. "Ruth" Ruley, age 93, of Piqua, went to be with the Lord at 6:00 AM on Saturday June 29, 2019 in her residence.

She was born January 31, 1926 in Piqua, OH to the late Kenneth E. and Laura Helen (Skaggs) Lind.

She married Harold J. Ruley April 17, 1946. He preceded her in death November 9, 1997.

She is survived by two Daughters & sons-in-law: Linda and Larry Francis, Piqua, OH, Renee and Michael Bowling, Piqua, OH; two sons & Daughter-in-law: Douglas and Lisa Ruley, Piqua, OH, David Ruley and Life-long companion June Enochs, Piqua, OH; nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son: Thomas Ruley and one grandson: Chad Michael Ruley.

Laura graduated from Piqua High School in 1943. She was a Lifetime member of Greene Street United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, reading and spending time with family and grandchildren. Laura was employed as a clerk at Uhlman's in Piqua for over 20 years.

A Celebration of Laura's life will be held Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Dr. Keith Gephart officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373

