TROY — LaVante Mitchell Williams, age 15 of Troy, son of the late Mitchell Williams and Stephanie Quillen Williams passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home under the care of his mother, Palliative Care of Dayton and other family members.

LaVante was born in Troy, Ohio on September 20, 2003.

He is also survived by his brother, Malachi Williams, mother's fiancé Jason Lacey and his daughter Saige Lacey, grandparents Rick and Keely Quillen of Troy, grandmother Carla Williams of Texas great grandmothers Maxine Smith and Pauline Quillen both of Troy and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was proceeded in death by his grandfather Raymond Williams of Piqua, step-grandfather Fred Williams of Piqua and his great grandfathers Russell Smith and Henry Quillen both of Troy.

LaVante finished his freshman year at Troy High School where he played saxophone in the Troy Marching Band.

His interests were many, including participating for three years in the Troy Optimists Speech contest.

He enjoyed swimming on the Troy Swim Team, camping and attended Kirkmont's Presbyterian Camp Rejoice each year, once he was old enough to participate.

Like many young people he enjoyed PlayStation games and playing "old fashioned" board games with family members.

People spoke often about LaVante being kind to younger children and respectful to older ones. He spent many days and hours this past year in/or traveling to and from the hospital as he bravely fought his brain cancer. Staff who had previously worked with him would come from other floors to visit him when he would have to return for treatments. He appreciated their efforts as well as those of his fellow band members and director who marched from the high school to his home and played in his honor this spring, since it was likely he would be unable to play with the band in the 2019 fall; that provided an opportunity for him to meet a favorite TV personality, Gordon Ramsey; and family and friends who made possible a trip to Disney.

There will be a private memorial service in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church of Troy and graveside service at the convenience of family. A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date.

Donations in LaVante's memory can be made to Dayton Children's Hospital at 1 Childrens Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404 or Palliative Care of Dayton. Palliative Care | Dayton Children's Both organizations have been supportive in his health journey this past year.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

