COVINGTON — Lawrence "Larry" E. Salyer, age 73 of Covington, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Kindred Hospital, Dayton.

Larry was born in Springfield on March 15, 1946 to Lawrence Silas & Ava Jean (Walls) Salyer; graduate of Newton High School, Class of 1965; an US Navy Sea-bees Veteran; member of the American Legion AB Cole Post #80, Covington; enjoyed restoring old vehicles and traveling with his Harley Davidson motorcycle group.

Preceded in death by his father, Lawrence S. Salyer and his pet boxer, Rocky.

Larry is survived by his mother, Ava Jean Salyer of Covington; three children, Lawrence S. & Cary Salyer of Piqua, Tamera A. O'Day of Oskaloosa, IA, Loretta K. & Chris Walker of Kearney, MO; eight grandchildren, Larry Salyer, Rylie Salyer, Brooke Salyer, Kaitlyn O'Day, Andrew O'Day, Brant O'Day, Cody Walker, & Kylie Walker; three great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Natalee, Stella, & MaKylah; three sisters, Terry & Bob Williams of Ludlow Falls, Beverly & Joe Falb of West Milton, Karen Chaney of Covington; four brothers, Les Salyer & Sue of Sidney, Jack Salyer of Covington, Jim & Sharon Salyer of Piqua, Rodney & Annie Salyer of Covington; three dear friends, Jason Hitchcock, Ashton Davis, & Dr. George Yacoub; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. No Services.

