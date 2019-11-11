TROY — LeAnn Bradley, age 59, of Troy, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Koester Pavilion in Troy.

She was born on May 12, 1960 in Troy to Lois Albaugh and the late James Bradley.

LeAnn is survived by her mother and father: Lois and Arthur Albaugh; four siblings: Gary (Lori) Bradley of West Milton, Jim (Colleen) Bradley of St. Marys, John (Sheila) Bradley of West Milton and Darla (Ranzie) Gambill of Fletcher; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her wife: Terri Oakes; and one brother: Robert E. Bradley.

LeAnn was a 1978 graduate of Milton-Union High School. LeAnn was a member of Potsdam Church of the Brethren. She was an avid sports person. LeAnn loved fishing and football, especially the Browns.

LeAnn was a teacher at RT Industries for 33 years. She had shown St. Bernard dogs and loved her nieces and nephews.

Service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy with Pastor Arthur Weisenbarger officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park in Covington. Friends may call from 11:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or , Southwestern Regional Office, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

