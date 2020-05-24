PIQUA — Lee R. Perkins, 72, of Piqua, passed away at 5:55 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 8, 1947 in Piqua to the late Buck and Julia (Stoudt) Perkins. He married Ruth L. Curtner January 27, 1968 in Piqua, and she survives. Other survivors include two children, Charlie (Kristy) Perkins, Meme (Brian) Ritter all of Piqua; three grandchildren, Kyle (Amanda) Perkins, Taylor Kress, Tytus Kress; seven great grandchildren; and two siblings, Buck Perkins of Alabama and Kay Nix of Piqua. He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Mr. Perkins retired as a Custodian from the Piqua City School District following many years, where he was enjoyed by the students. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, friendship and genuine caring spirit for others. He was a member of the Piqua Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed bowling with his wife, golf and camping at Poor Farmers Camp Ground. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends. A private service to honor his life will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Piqua Church of the Brethren, 525 Boal Ave., Piqua, OH 45356 or Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 24 to May 25, 2020.