TROY — Lillian Swann, age 100, formerly of Troy and more recently of Columbus, OH passed away on August 29, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on November 10, 1918 in Cabell County, WV to the late Claude and Lola (Page) Dickson.

She was married to Elbert "Doc" Swann on May 29, 1941 and he preceded her in death on May 12, 1999.

Lillian is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Karren and William Moler of Columbus, OH; grandchildren: Jeff (Kerstin) Braumiller of Mesa, AZ; Julia Lindstrom of University Park, WA; Jodie (Stu) Kinney of Dublin, OH; and Deanna Moler of Westerville, OH; great grandchildren: Landon Braumiller; Trevor and Savanna Fearn; Olivia, Lindsey and Madison Moler; and Ben and Noah Kinney; niece and nephews; and many dear friends in Troy as well as at The Forum in Columbus.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lillian was preceded in death by her five siblings: Thelma, Edana, Faye, Margie and Warren; grandson: Andrew Moler; and great grandaughter: Audrey Kinney.

Lillian was a longtime member of the First United Church of Christ in Troy. She was a former member of the Congregational Christian Church in Piqua.

She retired after 27 years as credit manager with JC Penney Co. in Piqua then later in Troy. After her sight diminished, she missed sewing and reading but still enjoyed entertaining, especially hosting her annual Christmas parties, a tradition for she and Doc.

Services will be held 11:00AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Riverside Cemetery Chapel, Troy, OH. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00-11:00AM. Private interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229 or Nicholas School - Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development, 1306 Garbry Road, Piqua, OH 45356.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.