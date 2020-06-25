TROY — Linda Beaty Scholz, age 80 of Troy, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.

She was born November 7, 1939 in Champaign County to the late Harold and Helen (Bishop) Beaty.

Linda is survived by her son Richard Scholz, Jr. (Brenda) of Troy and daughter Dana Layne of Troy; grandchildren Lauren Taylor, Charles Hollen, and Lucas Hollen; great-granddaughters Caylee Ann Adam and Adalynn "Ady" McKenzie Brown; brother Gary Lee Beaty (Cathy) of Sebring, FL and sister-in-law Carolyn Beaty of Troy.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Scholz, Sr. on April 14, 2019; brothers Donald and Wayne Beaty and sisters Rosemary Green and Betty Neves.

Linda was a 1957 graduate of Graham High School.

She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, cards, and going to the casino.

A funeral service will be held 11:30AM Monday June 29, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Chaplain Ric Johnson officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00AM-11:30AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com