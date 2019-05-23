PIQUA — Linda D. Robinson, 63, of Piqua, passed away at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical center. She was born July 23, 1955 in Troy to Marian (Shadley) Ward of Piqua, and the late Manuel Ward.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Amy Jo (Michael) Ritchie of Winchester, Kentucky; a son, Brock J. Robinson of Leesburg, Florida; four grandchildren; a great grandchild; and five siblings, Steven (Cindy) Ward , Mike (Brenda) Ward, David (Kathy) Ward all of Piqua, Debra (Tom) Ritchie of Winchester, Kentucky, and Julia Burnside of Tipp City.

Mrs. Robinson attended Piqua City Schools and worked for many years caring for others as a Nurses Aide with area hospitals and nursing homes. She enjoyed NASCAR and going to Shadybowl Raceway.

A private service to honor her life will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.