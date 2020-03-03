PIQUA — Linda K. Meece, age 64, of Piqua passed away at 6:11 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Ohio's Hospice of Miami Valley. Troy, OH.

Born on November 20, 1955, Linda was a daughter of the late Howard L. Hawkins and Helen L. Turner Hawkins who survives in Hillsboro. Linda leaves three children: Jennifer Harmon of Sidney, Jonathon "Nate" Harmon of Piqua, Shannon Harmon of TN, and several grandchildren. Four sisters and a brother also survive Linda: Ellen (Dave) Granlund of Fletcher, Anna Ritter of Hillsboro, Carrie (Randy) Wackler of Hillsboro, Jayne (Steve) Brown of Bradford, and Mark (Gina) Hawkins of Fletcher, several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Linda was a 1973 graduate of Miami East High School, Casstown, OH.

A celebration of life will be held at Lost Creek United Church of Christ, 7007 Troy-Urbana Road, Casstown, OH on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Jason Egbert presiding. A private burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373.

