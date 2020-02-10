TIPP CITY — Linda Louise {Butts} Slade, age 69 of Tipp City, OH passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County.

She was born on October 13, 1950 at Stouder Memorial Hospital, Troy, OH to Robert and Miriam {Flatter} Butts.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jerry L. Slade and brothers, Robert Dale Butts and Paul Edward Butts. Linda is survived by her daughters, Amy (Donald) Ragan, Tipp City, OH and Lisa (Roberta) Slade, Huber Heights, OH, and sister in-law, Judy Butts, Tipp City, OH. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren whom she loved and was very proud of; Koyte, Abbie, Logan, Jarod and Emily and special nephew and niece, Jeff Butts and Susan Butts.

Linda graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 1969 and soon after took a positon as a bank teller. She married her husband, Jerry on July 28, 1973. Linda worked in the banking business for 35 years. She enjoyed working with the citizens and businesses of Tipp City and surrounding areas.

She enjoyed being a 4-H advisor for two clubs; Button Buddies and Muttley's for many years. Linda was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Tipp City. She took pleasure in participating in card club, using her electronics, going to garage sales, eating out with friends and family and picking on her two older brothers. Linda loved to smile and laugh.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM at First Baptist Church, 6533 S. Tipp-Cowlesville Rd. Tipp City, OH; Pastor Reggie Osborne officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Visitation 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pink Ribbon Girls, 15 S. Second St., Tipp City, OH 45371.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371.

