GREENVILLE — Linda Mae Fry, age 70, of Greenville, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at State of the Heart Hospice.

She was born September 29, 1949, in Hillsboro, Ohio, to her parents Wendel & Patricia (Bauer) Colthar.

Linda graduated from Milton-Union High School class of 1967.

On March 29, 1970, she married Dwight Ellsworth Fry in Richmond, Indiana, and together they shared a life for nearly 50 years. Linda loved the outdoors.

She enjoyed hiking in the mountains, bicycling to other counties and cities, and enjoyed finding wild rare flowers and protecting the species. Gardening was her hobby and job. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Linda, along with Dwight, built a house in Ohio and in Tennessee- her favorite relaxing spot. She enjoyed cruising in their old restored car to other states. She loved dancing with Dwight. She was a life member of the Axillary.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Dwight Fry; sons and daughter-in-law James Dean Fry of Louisiana, Dwight Allen & Stacy Fry of Arcanum; grandchildren Jessica Ackers of Winchester, Indiana, Trevor Allen Fry of Arcanum, Nicholas Ray Fry of Arcanum, Grace Taylor Fry of Arcanum; sister Kathy Lynn and Leo Mayauskas of Dayton, Darlene Colthar of Laura. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother William Colthar.

Services will be held 7:00 PM Thursday, December 5, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. Interment at Old Union Cemetery, Ludlow Falls. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, Ohio, 45331. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com