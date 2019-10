PIQUA — Lisa Michelle Enz, Age 55, of Piqua, passed away from complications of Muscular Dystrophy on Sunday October 13, 2019, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, October 17, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Thursday at the funeral home.