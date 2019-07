BROOKVILLE — Lois Cremeans, 67, of Brookville and formerly of West Milton, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Brookhaven Nursing & Rehabilitation.

A memorial service to honor her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Community Bible Church, 1427 W. Main St., Tipp City.

Arrangements are in care of Moore Funeral Home, Covington.