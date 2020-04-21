WEST MILTON — Lois Kathryn (Rohrer) Scheaffer, age 93, of West Milton, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Danbury Senior Living of Huber Heights.

She was born November 23, 1926, the youngest of 5 children, to Rev. Emanuel Jacob & Rachel Mae (Lochner) Rohrer on the farm on Rangeline Road in West Milton, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Fred Lewis Scheaffer; brothers Harold (Martha) Rohrer and Carl Rohrer; sisters Evelyn (Kenneth) Elsner and Miriam (Bill) Rooney.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Frederic Michael (Pam) Scheaffer and Carol Lynn (Mike) Homan; grandchildren Sarah (Alvaro) Mancero, Doug (Brenda) Homan, Zach (Linsey) Scheaffer, and Alissa (Jared) Wesbecher; great grandchildren Kaden Scheaffer, Madee Fisher, Jackson Scheaffer, Stella Mendoza, and Camila Mancero.

Lois was a 1944 Milton-Union High School graduate then went on to graduate from the Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing in the fall of 1947 with a RN certification and while in nursing school during WWII, she was a member of the U.S. Nurse's Cadet Corp.

She married her loving husband, Fred Lewis Scheaffer on October 16, 1948. She was a farm wife and worked part-time at Stouder Memorial Hospital in Troy until retiring in 1986. After retiring, she and her husband travelled to 47 states and to Europe.

Lois was actively involved in Union Township FISH and a member of the Nashville United Church of Christ for over 71 years where she served as a Sunday School teacher, member of the church choir, United Mites Fellowship, various church committees, organizing member of a church sponsored thrift shop in West Milton and worked on Habitat for Humanity homes locally and in South Carolina, West Virginia and Michigan.

Memorial services will held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nashville United Church of Christ or DayCity Hospice.

