TROY — LORETTA "LEE" JACKSON, age 93, of Troy, passed away quietly on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in her home with her son Blair and under the care of Hospice. She was born on May 15, 1926 in Avonlea, Saskatchewan, Canada to the late Charles and Bertha (Gerlinski) Meyers. Her husband, Robert Jackson preceded her in death.

Lee is survived by two sons: Blair (Carol) Jackson of Troy, OH and Stuart (Sheila) Jackson of Merrickville, Ontario, Canada; brother: Wilfred (Isobel) Meyers of Red Deer, Alberta, Canada; sister: Geraldine "Gerry" Adams of Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada; grandchildren: Paul, Emily, Alex and Matthew Jackson and Jeremy (Kate) Coyne of Melbourne, Australia; step-grandaughter: Caitlin Cox; great grandchildren: Ross and Kate Jackson; Isobel and Jemima Coyne and step-great grandchildren: Molly and Grafton Cox. In addition to her parents and husband, Lee was preceded in death by one daughter: Lauren Jackson; and brother-in-law: Stanley Adams.

Lee attended the Troy Church of the Brethren. She was an avid painter and was involved in a painting club in Tipp City, OH. Over her career, Lee worked as an administrative assistant, teacher, and medical transcriptionists.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Troy Church of the Brethren with Pastor Jon Keller officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Deacon's Love Fund of the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 West Main Street, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.