TROY — Luis Alejandro Del Cid, age 46 of Troy, beloved Husband, Brother, Father, Son, Uncle, "Jefe", mentor, and amigo to so many- was called suddenly to his eternal resting place on April 4, 2020.

He entered this world on August 15, 1973 in Guatemala City, Guatemala, born to loving parents Mardoqueo and Maria Antoineta Del Cid (the Abuelos).

Luis is survived by his wife of 19 years, Kelly (Liebenrood) with whom he shared a love for the Office, Netflix, Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, watching the kids grow up, traveling, Guatemalan coffee, the beach, long bike rides, and more recently- Snapchat videos.

Luis is also survived by his three amazing children, Douglas "Alex" Del Cid, 21, a junior at University of Tennessee, the acclaimed "smartest in the whole family" and "walking encyclopedia of sports," Benjamin "Benny" Del Cid, 17, otherwise known as "Champ" his world traveling partner and aspiring professional soccer player, and Gracie Del Cid, 11, a 5th grader at Miami East, his forever "princesa" and horse riding partner. He also leaves behind his two precious dogs, CiCi girl, Gidget, and Gustavo the rabbit who miss him greatly.

Luis leaves behind his twin sisters, Maria Antonieta "Tete" Del Cid and Maria Antonieta "Toto" Del Cid de Alejos (Juan Jose) of Guatemala City, Guatemala and his little brother, Norman "Douglas" Del Cid of Cumming, GA. Luis told his Mother that he wanted a little brother so badly, so she told him to pray to Jesus. Luis prayed every day on the rooftop of his home because it was closer to God. Douglas came into the world 5 years later, and would not be here to this day if not for his big brother's prayers. He also leaves behind his Mother-in-law, Jamie Liebenrood of Memphis, TN, brother-in-law, Trey Liebenrood (Laura) of Germantown, TN, and sister-in-law, Mary Ann McCormick (Scott) of Memphis, TN.

"Tio Jando" leaves behind his nephews and nieces of whom he was very proud - Andres Salguero Del Cid, Sabrina Salguero Del Cid, Daniel Alejos, Samuel Del Cid, Cristian Alejos, Stefan Del Cid, Savannah Liebenrood, and Jake Liebenrood. In true Luis fashion, he was the "YES" man and enjoyed spending time with his extended family and treating them the same as his own children.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Harold R. Liebenrood (Loco), Tio Rolando Montenegro, and 1st cousin, Francisco "Tico" Del Cid.

Luis always loved to tell funny stories about his childhood and teenage years in Guatemala, due to his passion and devotion to his Guatemalan roots. He always took pride in being in the minority rather than the majority, which became engraved in his children as well. Most of his stories included spending time on the family farms in Santa Elena Barillas, one of which he and his brother converted into their very own avocado farm. His Father was one of eleven kids and his Mother was one of five, so there was never a shortage of work and play. He leaves behind too many special Tias, Tios, Primas, and Primos to mention or else we would have to put this obituary on the front page of the newspaper. Each and every one of them held so many special memories in his heart, and he was blessed to have them in his life.

He was an avid soccer fan from a very early age, and his love of the sport was instilled in his kids. Throughout the years, he became a permanent fixture on the sidelines of his kid's soccer careers. He met amazing friends and made many connections with his kid's trainers, coaches, and programs. His love of the game was unmatched, and he will continue to cheer on his favorite teams from above.

Luis was a true visionary, starting his "sales" career when he was just 12 years by raising Irish setter and cocker spaniel puppies out of his patio in Guatemala. After graduating high school in 1992 from Colegio San Jorge (by the skin of his teeth), he moved to the "Land of Opportunity" at the age of 19. After a short stint at the University of Memphis and State Tech, he met the girl that would forever change his life. Luis and Kelly had their oldest child, Alex in 1998, and just two years later, he would eventually transfer him and his family from Memphis to Troy, OH for his job at a staffing company. His work office was next door to a cell phone store that sold satellite television. The store owner was bombarded with Hispanic customers wanting to get Dish Network service, but he did not speak Spanish. Luis was the "next door" translator, and eventually this would turn in to a part time job for him. He decided to become a Dish retailer early on and give up the staffing industry, and the beginning of the dream of self-employment had begun.

Del Cid Satellites got its start in 2002 and Luis came to be one of the top 10 Dish retailers in the United States. He did this through many different techniques to positively motivate his salesforce and other staff such as "Make It Happen," and most famously as seen as you walk into the Del Cid Satellites office, "Make Solutions, Not Excuses." Luis had many loyal employees throughout the years because he always looked for the positive attributes each person possessed and would take them under his wing in order to bring out the best in people. He used his connections in the retail world to start a new fiber optic internet project with MetroNet that has been an astounding success. He always told his employees to keep moving forward when times were tough, and that's exactly what the Del Cid family is going to do. Kelly and Alex will continue with his success with MetroNet, and collectively the Del Cid family will carry on his newly established real estate company, Gols Investment Group LLC.

The Del Cid family is going to mirror his work ethic, his positive outlook on life and the virtue of patience he always maintained. Due to these traits he's passed down to us and the fact that every one of his children will be able to attend the school of their choosing, his mission is accomplished. We are able to continue pursuing our dreams with a smile on our face because we know that's what would make him the happiest and he will be guiding us through everything that we face in life.

Alex, Ben, and Gracie are going to do everything in Luis' name. Alex is going to become the first Del Cid to graduate from college, specifically the University of Tennessee. He will also work hand in hand with Kelly and Luis' brother Douglas to carry on the success of his businesses. In honor of his father, Ben is going to play soccer wearing the number 46 and point to the sky before and after every game and celebrate every goal in his name. Gracie is going to continue to pursue her dream of becoming a vet and Dad will be right over her shoulder as her vet assistant when the time comes.

Private graveside services are pending.