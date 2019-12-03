VERSAILLES — Lurene D. Monnin, of Versailles passed away at 10:41 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Lurene was born in Darke County to the late Pete & Mildred (McEldowney) Simon. In addition to her parents, Lurene was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bud and Richard Simon; and sister, Judy Seger.

Lurene is survived by her husband, Jerry Monnin whom she married May 22, 1954; children, Karen & Reece Nickol of Piqua and Kent & Tonda Monnin of Troy; grandchildren, Matt & Angie Nickol, Seth & Sarah Nickol, Lee & Roshelle Nickol, Jay & Jenny Nickol, Mark & Emily Monnin, Tricia & Derek Carson, Craig Riley, Christopher Riley and Conor Riley; 11 great-grandchildren; brother & sister-in-law, Dan & Sheryle Simon of Versailles; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Simon of Versailles; brothers-in-law & sister-in-law, Denis Monnin of Versailles, Carl Barlage of Russia and Tom & Linda Monnin of Russia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lurene was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles. She loved traveling and was proud to have traveled in all 50 states. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing poker and spending time with her family. Lurene was a proud blood donor and has donated over 12 gallons of blood. She was the rock of her family and will be forever "29".

Lurene's family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to all the staff of State of the Heart Care who made it possible for mom to spend her final days at home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons celebrant. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and Friday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Private burial will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care or Versailles Emergency Medical Services.

