PIQUA — Lyndal L. Stewart, age 65, of Piqua, OH passed away on December 8, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH.

Lyndal was born in Sidney, OH on July 2, 1954 to the late Ralph and Dorothy (Zedekker) Stewart.

He married Cindy (Besecker) Pearson-Stewart on May 31, 2014 in Sidney, OH. She survives.

Lyndal is survived by six children: Misti Westerbeck Landrey of Sidney, OH, Justin Stewart of Dayton, OH, Bruce Roesser of Sidney, OH, Jarrod Stewart of Troy, OH, Kelsey Lewis of Sidney, OH, and Austin Stewart of Piqua, OH; one brother: Dave Stewart of Wapakoneta, OH; and sixteen grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister: Joyce Patton.

Lyndal graduated from Sidney High School in 1972.

He worked for Wappoo Wood Products in Sidney, OH.

He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, and he was a sports fanatic.

He loved being with children and grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday December 21, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 120 West Water St. Sidney, OH 45365 with Pastor Robert Akins officiating.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.