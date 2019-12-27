PIQUA — M. Annette Garrity, 76, of Piqua, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born May 3, 1943 in Petange Luxembourg to the late Jos and Marie (Contor) Schwartz.

She married Thomas E. Garrity May 24, 1969, a marriage that would span over fifty years, and he survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Alene (David) Williamson of Raleigh, North Carolina; and two grandchildren, Sierra Garrity and David Williams IV. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jean Schwartz.

Mrs. Garrity graduated high school and college in Germany with a degree in Fashion Design.

She was a Fashion Designer and Coordinator for Bontex Textile Company of Esch Alzette Luxembourg.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Red Hat Society in Piqua.

She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening and nature.

She will be missed by her loving family and friends.

A gathering to honor her life is currently pending through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home; please continue to check the website for more information. Private burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Broadway, Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.