TROY — M. Marilee Reinhardt, age 94, of Troy, formerly of Ludlow Falls, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Troy Rehab and Care Center.

She was born August 17, 1924 in West Virginia.

She is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Paul Henry Reinhardt of 70 years; sons Bob, Tom and Steven Reinhardt and siblings Grady Maze, Ralph Maze and Eugenia Maze. She will be missed and remembered by her daughters-in-laws Linda K. Reinhardt of Troy and Linda F. Reinhardt of Troy; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.

Marilee was a member of the Ludlow Falls Christian Church.

She also was an accountant for Leland Electric and a realtor for Yates Realty.

The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 2:30 PM. Burial will follow in Old Union Cemetery, Ludlow Falls.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St, Suite B, Xenia, OH 45385.

