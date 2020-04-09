TROY — Mabel E. Cain, age 106, resident of Caldwell House in Troy, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit.

She was born on February 17, 1914 in Miami County, OH to the late W. H. and Almeda (Van Kirk) Earhart.

Mabel is survived by one daughter: Jo Ann (Richard) Frantz of West Chester, OH; two grandchildren: Jennifer (Daren) Stoeckel and Eric (fiancée Cheryl Bailey) Frantz; and one great-grandson: Noah Stoeckel. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Deloris Hicks, and many devoted nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Ward Cain; three brothers and one sister.

Mabel was a member of Nashville United Church of Christ, where she was a member of United Mite Society. She was a former 4-H advisor. Mabel and Ward started the Trojan Horse 4-H Club, which was the first 4-H horse club in Miami County. She was formerly employed as a bookkeeper at Troy Grain and Supply Company.

Mabel lived her life to the fullest, riding in an open cockpit Waco plane for the first time at age 88. She loved to bake cookies and play cards, belonging to many card clubs, one of which began in 1932.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, private family services will be held. A Celebration of Life for Mabel will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nashville United Church of Christ, 4540 W. State Route 571, West Milton, OH 45383 or Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.