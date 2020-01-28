TROY — Madonna M. Partington, age 84 of Troy, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.

She was born September 21, 1935 in Russia, OH to the late Leo and Emma (Treon) Marchal.

Madonna is survived by her five children: Vicki Armacost (Steve) of Montgomery, TX, Jana True (Keith) of Marietta, GA, Michael Partington (Bridgite) of Casstown, Douglas Partington of Sunset Beach, CA, and Pamela Partington of Troy; nine grandchildren: Kyle and Jordan Armacost, Staci (Armacost) Diaz, Matthew and Mary Partington, Alex True, Katie (True) Lightner, Angela Partington, and Jenna Williams; seven great-grandchildren: Mila and Lennon Diaz, Aaliyah Partington, Brianna Slusher, Ava and Tyler Partington, and Naomi Lightner.

Madonna was a graduate of Piqua Catholic High School.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy and volunteered there as well.

She was previously employed as an insurance agent with Grilliot Insurance.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00AM Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Eugene Vonderhaar officiating. Friends and family may call to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home from 9:45AM-10:45AM prior to Mass. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

