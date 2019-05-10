PIQUA — Maniben Patel, 75, of Piqua, passed away at 4:22 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born March 11, 1944 in Saldi India to the late Ramdas Mohanlal and Sitaben (Ramdas) Patel. She married Ramanbhai B. Patel who preceded her in death December 24, 2018. She is survived by many family members including Baldev "Bob" Patel of Piqua.

A time to honor her life will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Her family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.