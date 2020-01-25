Troy Daily News

Marcella J. Swabb

Stocker Fraley Funeral Home
131 W. Oakwood St.
Bradford, OH
45308
(937)-448-2111
BRADFORD — Marcella J. Swabb, age 90, of Bradford, died Friday, January 24, 2020 in Bradford.

She was born August 15, 1929 in Miami County, OH to the late Judson L. & Evelyn M. (Kerr) Reed; a graduate of Franklin High School; worked as an office clerk at Hobart Bros, Fram & TC Transport; a member of the Bradford Church of the Brethren, where she taught Sunday School for 18 years; & a member of the Miami County Historical Genealogical Society.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband of 66 years, Charles W. "Bill" Swabb in 2015; brothers, Donald L. Reed & Lowell E. Reed; & sisters, Dorothy Lucille Anthony & Beatrice Fasick.

Marcella is survived by her son, Dr. Scott (Jodi) Swabb of Bradford; 4 grandchildren, Jessica Ann Swabb, Alaina Marie (Aaron) Frantz, Eric Scott Swabb & Alex Michael Swabb; great grandchildren, Weston & Kashlynn Frantz; step-great grandson, Brayden Frantz; & other relatives & friends.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Interment Harris Creek Cemetery. Visitation to be held Thursday 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bradford Fire & Rescue or Common Ground Christian Church, Bradford.

