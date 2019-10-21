HUBER HEIGHTS — Margaret Agnes Bruckert Clark, age 82 of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.

She was born March 8,1937 in Nashville, TN to the late Fred and Asilee (Townes) Bruckert.

Margaret is survived by her husband Richard Clark, who she married August 1,1958; three daughters: Deborah Cremeans (Mark) of Palm Coast, FL, Janice Clark of Huber Heights, and Kristine Ferguson of Huber Heights; three grandchildren: Joshua Ferguson (Erica), Alex Cremeans (Kalie), and Kyle Cremeans (Emily): two great-grandchildren (Avery and Emmett Ferguson), and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers Fred and Jimmy and sister Eleanor, Aileen, Mary and Theresa.

Margaret was a graduate of Cathedral High School in Nashville, TN and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy. She was a sales clerk at McCroy's for many years.

A mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m Friday, October 25, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy with Father Michael Samala officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m - 7:00 p.m. Thursday October 24 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Memorial Gardens in Tipp City.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com