TROY — Margaret Davis Batdorf, age 94, of Troy, OH passed away on Monday, March 09, 2020 at Brookdale of Troy.

She was born on January 24, 1926 in Miami County, OH to the late Alva and Bertha (Rudisill) Davis.

She was married to F. Paul Batdorf and he preceded her in death in 1999.

She is survived by stepson: Mark (Nancy) Batdorf of Troy; stepdaughter: Kay Batdorf of North Manchester, IN; three step-granddaughters; five step-great grandchildren; one step-great great granddaughter, nine nieces and nephews and many great and great great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by brothers: Claude Davis, George Davis and Chester Davis and sisters: Rosella Davis, Mabel Davis, Mary Davis and Myrtle Brown.

Margaret attended Lostcreek Schools. She was a member for more than 70 years of the Troy Church of the Brethren and former member of the Miami County Farm Bureau.

She retired from Hobart Manufacturing Company in 1972 after 30 years of service where she was a member of the Quarter Century Club.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with the Rev. Sheila Shumaker officiating. Interment will follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00-2:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 West Main Street, Troy, OH 45373.

Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.