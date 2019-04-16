PIQUA — Margaret F. Bunch, 94, of Piqua, formerly of Florida, passed away at 4:43 p.m. Mon-day, April 15, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born November 2, 1924 in Tampa, Florida to the late Thomas and Pearl (Douglas) Atkinson.

She married Mas-sey W. Bunch, he preceded her in death September 2, 2000.

Survivors include a son, Frank C. (Sally J.) Straehla of Piqua. She was preceded in death by three brothers. She was a wonderful homemaker and seamstress and en-joyed fishing.

A service to honor her life is planned at Palatka Memorial Gardens, Palatka, Florida. Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Pi-qua, OH 45356.

