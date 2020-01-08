FLETCHER — Margaret J. Coffing-Suber, age 92, of Fletcher, OH, passed away on January 6, 2020 at 10:15 pm. in the Miami County Hospice Unit, Troy, OH. Born on October 16, 1927 in Miami County, Margaret was the daughter of the late Fred L. and Lulu C. (Free) DeWeese. She married Howard L. Coffing on August 6, 1948, who preceded her in death. She married Howard E. Suber on June 29, 2002, who survives. She is also survived by a daughter, Nancy (Donald) Foster of Novato, CA, two sons, Larry (Barbara) Coffing of Piqua, and David (Carla) Coffing of Bardstown, KY, two step-children, John (Suzan) Suber of Troy, and Janet (Rob) Fulton of Bellefontaine, four grandchildren; Jennifer (Travis White) Rowland, Elizabeth Rowland, Jonathan (Rachel) Coffing and Stephanie Coffing, and eight step grandchildren, Christopher (Stacey) Vaughn, Michael (Molly) Suber, Christopher (Mollie) Suber, Abby (Thomas) Seymour, Benjamin (Carley) Fulton, Matthew (Erin) Fulton, Jesse (Christine) Fulton, Annie (Jeff) Polack, one great granddaughter, 15 step great grandchildren, a brother, Donald (Jean) DeWeese, and sister-in-law, Mary DeWeese-Mills. Preceding her in death are a brother, Paul DeWeese, 3 infant brothers, and sister-in-law Kay DeWeese. Margaret was a 1945 graduate of Piqua Central High School. She received a teaching certificate at Ohio Wesleyan University and in 1975 received a Bachelor's of Education Degree at Wright State University. She retired in 1986 after teaching 2nd grade at Bennett Elementary in Piqua; 3rd grade at Fletcher Elementary, and tutoring learning disability students at Miami East Schools. She was a life time member of the Bethel United Methodist Church. She was involved in the Piqua Community Chorus, Sheepskin Community Club and Farm Bureau. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Bethel United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Rudasill and Pastor Jason Perkins presiding. Burial will follow in Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, Ohio. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Suber-Shively funeral home, 201 W. Main St., Fletcher, Ohio. Donations in memory of Margaret may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373 or Bethel United Methodist Church, 2505 E. Loy Rd, Piqua. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.