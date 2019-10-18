CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Margie Harrelson Phillips, age 64, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Monday, September 30, 2019 in Chevy Chase, MD. Born and raised in Troy, OH, she spent her childhood as a loving sister, daughter, niece, and granddaughter. An excellent student, varsity cheerleader, and graduate of Troy High School, Margie then went on to study Criminal Justice and Corrections at Ball State University ('77) in Muncie, IN. She was heavily involved in Alpha Omicron Pi, unsurprisingly serving as Chapter President during her final membership year.

Over the years, she spent time in Nashville, TN; Okinawa, Japan; Bethesda, MD; Houston, TX; and finally Tyler, TX for the last 22 years. She initially kicked off a successful career in media sales but eventually started her most important career as a mom to two loving daughters. Margie also volunteered her time for multiple organizations in Tyler, TX including Parent Services Center, , Smith County Medical Society Alliance, Tyler Chamber of Commerce, and as a UT Tyler Patriot Ambassador, while simultaneously supporting all of the endeavors and organizations her daughters participated in such as Booster Clubs and PTAs.

She is survived by her two children, Caitlin Phillips of Dallas, TX and Megan Thompson and son-in-law Bret Thompson of Chevy Chase, MD. Although Margie was an excellent mother, her greatest pride was her role as "Millie" to adoring grandkids, Brady and Teddy Thompson. She is also survived by brother Thomas McRae Harrelson (Linda) of San Carlos, CA; brother Robert McAllum Harrelson (Laura) of Troy, OH; and sister Anne Harrelson Stein of Cincinnati, OH. Margie also cherished her role as a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Jeanne Baker Harrelson, her father William McAllum Harrelson, and brother William McAllum Harrelson Jr.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation 10:00 AM and memorial service 11:00 AM at Baird Funeral Home on November 2nd, with a burial service following at Riverside Cemetery, both in Troy, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Children's National Medical Center in Washington, DC.