TROY — Mariann M. (Heckler) Davis, 98, of Sidney passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy.

She was born on March 28, 1922 in Celina, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Dorsten) Heckler.

On September 10, 1942, Mariann married Orville B. Davis, who preceded her in death November 1, 1972.

She is survived by two children, Carol Fanning of Houston and Jayne (Luke) Keller of Burkettsville; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Mariann was preceded in death by son Edward Davis, grandson, Ronald Keller, four siblings, Ruth Heckler, Richard Heckler, Robert Heckler and Imojean Wooddell and son-in-law, Robert Fanning.

Mrs. Davis retired from Schindler Haughton Elevator working as an assembler. Mariann loved to read and sew in her spare time. She was a lifetime member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in which she participated in many of the churches activities and events.

Due to current COVID19 pandemic, Funeral Services will be private Saturday May 2, 2020 at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave Sidney with Fr. Andrew Hess. Burial will be at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Holy Angels Catholic Church 324 S. Ohio Ave Sidney, OH 45365 or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373 in Mariann's memory.

