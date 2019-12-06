PIQUA — Marianna S. Dulin, age 71, of Piqua passed away on December 5, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, OH. Marianna was born on February 21, 1948 in Piqua, OH to the late George and Susan (Snyder) Monroe. She married Harley Dulin on February 22, 1969 in Piqua, OH. He precedes her in death.

Marianna is survived by two daughters: Tina (Mark) Mills and Carolyn "Scooter" Dulin, both of Piqua; one brother; grandson Corrie Felver; and one great grandchild: Maihya. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother: Greg Monroe.

Marianna graduated from Piqua Central High School. She retired from Evenflo and worked for Val Decker's Packing Company. She loved fishing, camping, playing cards, and she was a foster parent for over 20 years.

Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens, Sidney, OH. The family will receive friends 5-8 PM on Tuesday December 10, 2019 with Pastor Scott Stremmel officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO BOX 22478, Oklahoma, City, OK 73123.

