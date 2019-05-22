Marilou Howe, age 99, of Tipp City, Ohio, passed away Monday May 20, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born August 23, 1919 in Piqua, OH to the late George and Ruth (Athey) Taylor. She married Neil Howe March 10, 1945 in Tipp City, Ohio. Marilou is preceded in death by her husband and son-in-law Philip Smith. She is survived by her two daughters; Carol Smith, Casstown, Ohio, Patti (Terry) Egan, Tipp City, Ohio, six grandchildren; Tricia (Ryan) Muhlenkamp, Kelly (Jon) Studebaker, Lindsay (Josh) Gold, Brian (Amanda) Egan, Kevin Egan and Aimee (J.D.) Winteregg and ten great-grandchildren.

Marilou was a 1937 graduate of Tippecanoe High School and graduated from the Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing in 1941 as a registered nurse. She worked in various nursing environments, before she made the decision to stay home with her daughters.

She was a devoted Christian and member of the Tipp City United Methodist Church. She loved to play the piano, spend time boating at Indian Lake and being an active member in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:30 a.m., Friday May 24, 2019 at Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Pastor Bonita Ritchie officiating. Burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City. Her family will receive friends Thursday May 23, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371 and 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made in Marilou's name to the Tipp City United Methodist Church or Hospice of Ohio.

