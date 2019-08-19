PIQUA — Marilyn A. Covault, 82, of Piqua passed away at 10:30 pm Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living.

She was born October 1, 1936 in Piqua to the late Raymond and Helen (Spencer) Hirt.

She married Larry R. Covault February 23, 1957; a union that would span 60 years, and he preceded her in death February 24, 2017.

Survivors include a son, Doug (Bethany) Covault of Troy; two daughters, Cindie (Robert) Kisarewich of Plantation, Florida, Debbie (Bruce) Peepels of Piqua; five grandchildren, Logan (Abby) Peepels, Alexandra Covault, Ashley (Chance Weldy) Peepels, Spencer Covault, Meredith Covault; and two brothers, Tom Hirt and Dave Hirt. She was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Miller.

Mrs. Covault was a graduate of Piqua Catholic High School. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She worked for many years for the former Miami Citizen's Bank and eventually retired from 5/3rd Bank as the Assistant Vice President of Commercial Loans. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed working puzzles, walking and reading. She will be deeply missed by her loving family.

A private graveside service to honor her life will be held at the convenience of the family at Forest Hill Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inc., P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

