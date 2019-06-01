PIQUA — Marilyn E. Monnin, 78, of Piqua, died at 4:55 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at StoryPoint Assisted Living.

She was born December 18, 1940 in Fort Loramie to the late Martin and Elizabeth (Arling) Larger.

She married Roger E. Monnin October 10, 1959 in Fort Loramie, he preceded her in death October 16, 2006.

Survivors include a daughter, Brenda (David) Fortkamp of Batesville, Indiana; a son, Rik (Paula) Monnin of Troy; five grandchildren, Jennifer Fortkamp, Jillian (Dan) Foutz, Joe Fortkamp, Nik (Taali) Monnin, Porschea (Dillon) Whitehead; three great grandchildren, Marcel, Tristan, Cooper; and one brother, Leroy Larger of Botkins. She was preceded in death by five sisters, Catherine Davis, Martha Phlipot, Elizabeth Puthoff, Ann Deloye, Irene Larger; and eight brothers, Urban, Arthur, Robert, Orville, Richard, Eugene, Vernon and Nelson.

Mrs. Monnin was a 1958 graduate of Fort Loramie High School and served as Secretary/Treasurer of Monnin Construction Company. She was a devout member and active volunteer of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Ohio Alpha Sigma Master of Beta Sigma Phi, and Hospice of Miami County, Inc. She enjoyed flowers, gardening and being with her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday June 4, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

