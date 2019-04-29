TROY — Marilyn Inez Burgess, age 82, went to stay with Jesus on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3:15 AM at the Hospice Inpatient Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

Marilyn was born in Barbourville, KY on April 17, 1937 to the (late) David C. and LouAnn (Henson) Buttery; a graduate of Business College in Barbourville, KY and had attended classes at Edison Community College; a member of Steadfast Harvest Church, Troy and attended Piqua Church of the Nazarene; retired from Miami County Department of Human Services in 1997 with 10 years of service; had previously worked at Riverside, Troy; was an Independent Provider for Miami County; ran a Mission Of Mercy where she fed the hungry by passing out meals she had prepared; and was a devout Christian who loved her Bible and memorized many verses.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband of 29 ½ years, LaRue Burgess who passed away in 1997; infant son, Jerry Lee Miller; and grandson, Steven Daub.

Tearfully leaving behind her beloved family, her children, Tammy and Karl Kaelin of Pekin, IN, Brian and Gina Miller of Covington, David Todd and Tassy Miller of Troy, Karen and Randy Sampson of Covington, Kandi Burgess and Jeff Guillozet of Covington; also her grandchildren; Michael Miller, Stephanie and John Bettis, Stacey Puterbaugh, Brian Sampson, Chandler Sampson, Seth Guillozet, Sammy Miller, Cassandra Brooke Stock, Ashley Miller; great-grandchildren, Kaylie Miller, Savannah Bettis, Bentley Levi Todd Miller, Kinsley Corinne-Brooks VanEtten; grand dog, Hera; special friends, Jan and Barb; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service 11:00 AM Wednesday at the Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington with Pastor Steve Spoon officiating. Interment Highland Cemetery, Covington. Visitation 10:00 AM Wednesday until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

