TROY — LIPP, Marilyn S., age 85, of Troy, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at StoryPoint Troy. Marilyn was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1934 to the late David and Sarah Saidleman. She was a longtime resident of Troy graduating from Troy High School and then attending The Ohio State University.

Marilyn was the former co-owner of David's Shoe Store in Troy for 58 years. She loved Troy and enjoyed volunteering at Stouder Memorial Hospital through the years, was active in several committees concerning Main Street in Troy and a member of Beth Jacob Synagogue.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Stewart I. in 2014. She is survived by her three daughters & sons-in-law, Lori Lipp of Cincinnati, Wendy Lipp of Vandalia, Amy & Morris Maslia of Atlanta, GA; sister & brother-in-law, Annette & Gary Goodman of Atlanta, GA; sister-in-law, Carolyn Lipp Auerbach of Denver, CO; brother-in-law, Martin Lipp of Indianapolis, IN; six grandchildren, Jared (Amanda) Goldwasser of Los Angeles, CA, Blayne Goldwasser of Oakland, CA; Brendon Goldwasser of Los Angeles, CA, Adam (Melissa) Maslia of Washington, DC, Aaron (Brianna) Maslia of Atlanta, GA, Zachary Maslia of Atlanta, GA; great-granddaughter, Sari Stewart Goldwasser; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM (TODAY) Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Beth Jacob Cemetery Chapel, 4001 Old Troy Pike with Cantor Jerome Kopmar officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 PM Sunday at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Dr., Troy, OH with the Shiva service at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Hospice of Miami County in Marilyn's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main Street Chapel.