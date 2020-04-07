TROY — Marion Earl Miller, age 77, of Troy, OH passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH.

He was born on September 29, 1942 in Russells Point, OH to the late Marion Audrey and Luella Ruth (Shrader) Miller.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years: Gail Irene (Robinson)Miller; daughter: Renee Richards of Troy; son: Raymond Miller of Huber Heights; granddaughters: Shannon May and Tiara Miller; grandson: Brian May; great grandsons: Alex and Liam; great granddaughter: Harper; sister: Joyce Irene Hanson of DeGraff and brother: Thurman Darryl Herring of Lakeview.

In addition to his parents, Marion was preceded in death by brother: Charles Albert Miller.

Marion retired in 2008 from Faurecia in Troy. He loved woodworking.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown, OH.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.