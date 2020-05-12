PIQUA — Mark W. "Markie" Sweitzer, age 29, of Piqua, OH passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in his residence. Mark was born in Piqua, OH on May 30, 1990 to Mark and Jeri (Neff) Sweitzer, of Piqua. Mark is survived by his beloved 19-year-old Jack Russell named Lucky Boy; paternal grandparents: George and Mary Swetizer, Piqua, OH; Maternal grandmother: Janice Neff, Greenville, OH; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother: Dorothy "Dot" Opp and paternal grandfather: Jack Neff. Mark graduated from Piqua High School and he received his HVAC Certification at Upper Valley JVS in 2008. He worked for Mark Sweitzer Heating and Cooling Ref. Inc. in Piqua for 16 years. Mark was a self-accomplished guitar player and he loved playing music with is dad, Mark, the drummer. He was also known to belt out some Frank Sinatra. Mark was a collector of many things and he loved astrology. He was an intelligent and loving human being. Mark was known to waste gas, driving around town in his "Green Beast." He especially loved all of his family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Gary Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH. The family will receive friends 11 AM – 1 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. Co Rd. 25-A, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at HYPERLINK "http://www.melcher-sowers.com" www.melcher-sowers.com.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.