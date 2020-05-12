Mark W. "Markie" Sweitzer
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PIQUA — Mark W. "Markie" Sweitzer, age 29, of Piqua, OH passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in his residence. Mark was born in Piqua, OH on May 30, 1990 to Mark and Jeri (Neff) Sweitzer, of Piqua. Mark is survived by his beloved 19-year-old Jack Russell named Lucky Boy; paternal grandparents: George and Mary Swetizer, Piqua, OH; Maternal grandmother: Janice Neff, Greenville, OH; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother: Dorothy "Dot" Opp and paternal grandfather: Jack Neff. Mark graduated from Piqua High School and he received his HVAC Certification at Upper Valley JVS in 2008. He worked for Mark Sweitzer Heating and Cooling Ref. Inc. in Piqua for 16 years. Mark was a self-accomplished guitar player and he loved playing music with is dad, Mark, the drummer. He was also known to belt out some Frank Sinatra. Mark was a collector of many things and he loved astrology. He was an intelligent and loving human being. Mark was known to waste gas, driving around town in his "Green Beast." He especially loved all of his family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH with Pastor Gary Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua, OH. The family will receive friends 11 AM – 1 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. Co Rd. 25-A, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at HYPERLINK "http://www.melcher-sowers.com" www.melcher-sowers.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Troy Daily News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Burial
Forest Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-1647
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved